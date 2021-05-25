XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get XP alerts:

NASDAQ XP traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. 139,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.02. XP has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. XP had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XP will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 51.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of XP by 10.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,755,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,803,000 after purchasing an additional 267,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 120.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.