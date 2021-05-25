Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.
RPAY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 23,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Repay has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
