Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

RPAY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 23,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Repay has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.46.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

