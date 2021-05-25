$19.09 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 705,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,357,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,254 shares of company stock worth $25,218,952. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $24,651,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.38.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

