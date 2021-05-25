Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 221,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

