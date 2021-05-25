Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,565. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.