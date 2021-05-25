Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

