UREEQA (URQA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,578.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $149,578.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00351660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00180488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.00800513 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

