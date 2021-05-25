BoutsPro Price Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $288,135.86 and $176.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.29 or 0.00936221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.79 or 0.09683474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

