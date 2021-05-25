Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.14. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,848. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,247. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Gap has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

