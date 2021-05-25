$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 million to $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

