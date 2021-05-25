Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

TREX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 20,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.