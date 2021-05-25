WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 23,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,476. The company has a market capitalization of $981.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.