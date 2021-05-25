Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

RRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 233,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.