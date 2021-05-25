SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $365.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

