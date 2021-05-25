SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.