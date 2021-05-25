Argon (ARGON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $610,899.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Argon has a market cap of $5.39 million and $610,899.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00354158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00180576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00806136 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

