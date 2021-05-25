Public Mint Reaches One Day Volume of $396,527.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.54 million and $396,527.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

