$0.22 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.47 million, a P/E ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

