Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNNWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 52,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

