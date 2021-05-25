Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $828,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.64. 1,453,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

