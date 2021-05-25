Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

