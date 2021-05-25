West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 13.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $77,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

