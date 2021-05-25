Entergy (ETR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 19,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

