Entergy (ETR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/24/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 19,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.