Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.40.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. 19,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

