Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

ORCL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 76,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,702. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

