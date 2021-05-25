The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,251,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.55% of The Coca-Cola worth $14,877,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

