TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 196,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,969. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

