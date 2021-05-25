Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$53.39 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 485,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

