Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.68 million and the lowest is $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $575.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.88. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,247. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.