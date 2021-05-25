Kuverit (KUV) Market Capitalization Tops $987,582.12

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $987,582.12 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00936362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09618894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,139,634 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

