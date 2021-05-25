Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.