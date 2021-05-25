BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $275.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1,848% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

