Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Down 24.4% This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $4.33 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00936362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09618894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars.

