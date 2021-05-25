SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 22,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,780. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

