$702.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $702.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

GIL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -250.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

