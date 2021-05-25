KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 185,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

