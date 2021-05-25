Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.85. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. 6,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,239. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

