Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

