Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 2,565 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.01. 424,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.68 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

