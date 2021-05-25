Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00353557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00182497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00820565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

