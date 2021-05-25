The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NYSE WU traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 100,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,119. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

