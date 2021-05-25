Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 2,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,592. The firm has a market cap of $183.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

