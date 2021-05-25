$248.86 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $248.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye reported sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,863. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

