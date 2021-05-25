Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.42. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 87.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $182.48 and a one year high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.21 and its 200-day moving average is $274.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

