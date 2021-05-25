Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.50. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

