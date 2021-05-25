Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,080 ($40.24).

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Shares of FDEV traded down GBX 165 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,535 ($33.12). 112,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The company has a market cap of £997.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,991.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,868.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

