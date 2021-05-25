Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 272,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

