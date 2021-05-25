Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

