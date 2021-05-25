Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 7,536 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

VZ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 129,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

