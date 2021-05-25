PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,417.01. 15,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,316.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

